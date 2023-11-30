Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance Release Date Delayed

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance will no longer release on its scheduled date that would've had it out in just a week, the game's developers have announced. Instead, Slitherine said this week that the game had been delayed and that it'll now be releasing a few months later on February 21st. The delay follows a release date announcement from earlier in the month as well as a demo that took place during Steam Next Fest which led to some of the feedback that Slitherine said prompted this delay.

The announcement about Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance's delay was shared in an update on the game's Steam page alongside an explanation as to why it was being pushed back.

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance Delayed

Seeing a game delayed just a week before it's due to release will be a letdown for anyone who was looking forward to this Terminator game, but Slitherine says the extra time spent working on the game will be used to address instances of feedback from players including "multiplayer testing, implementing more quality of life improvements, and addressing specific issues."

"Our team believes that dedicating a few additional weeks to refine, polish, and resolve any existing bugs will significantly enhance the overall quality of the game," the update from the developers said. "We strongly believe in the potential of this game and think you're going to love it. That's why we're doing our best to create the smoothest and most enjoyable experience for you to play.

"The extended timeline allows us to focus on crucial aspects such as multiplayer testing, implementing more quality of life improvements, and addressing specific issues raised by our community, such as performance-related concerns. This includes enhancements to server infrastructure for improved global coverage and addressing issues with non-discrete video card selection, tutorial screens, and problems encountered with ultra-wide resolutions."

This game is one of several in the Terminator series that's connected to the 2019 movie Terminator: Dark Fate, the others being an MMO called Terminator: Dark Fate – The Game and a VR game called Terminator: Guardian of Fate. This one takes on yet another genre with Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance built as an RTS game set in the Terminator universe.

"Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is a real-time strategy game based on the Terminator: Dark Fate universe that follows the war between humanity and Legion's synthetic intelligent machine network," a preview of the game explained. "In the single-player campaign, you take the role of a commander in the Founders, a force made up of the remnants of the US military and guide your army in an attempt to foil Legion's plan to exterminate the last remnants of humanity. In skirmish and multiplayer modes, play as three very diverse factions: Founders, Resistance and Legion."

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance will now release on February 21st.