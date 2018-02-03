Huge Terraria 1.3 Update Coming Soon for Xbox One

The massive 1.3 update for Terraria has finally been approved for the Xbox One version and is coming soon on Feb. 5.

PC players have had access to the multitude of changes included in the 1.3 patch since 2015 with PlayStation 4 users getting it back in December of 2017, but Xbox One players have had to wait for their update. Following that extended wait with every Terraria player on the Xbox One asking where 1.3 is, the team behind the game recently announced that the patch was finally approved for download.

“We have some fantastic news for you,” Pipeworks Studio’s community manager said. “The Terraria 1.3 Xbox One update will be available to download on Monday, February 5th starting at 9:30 AM PST.

With the release of the update, players will have access to tons of new items, an Expert Mode, new biomes to explore, a revamped UI, and much, much more. Below is a list of the main highlights that will accompany the patch, but if you’re interested in seeing everything that’s involved in the update, it’ll be much easier to visit the console update page directly and navigate the various headers that account for hundreds of adjustments.