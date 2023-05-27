Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Update Adds New Map

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game's playtest got its first update this weekend, an update that included a bit of maintenance as well as a fresh wave of keys to allow more players into the game. Publisher Gun Interactive and developer Sumo Digital Nottingham said as much on socials after the maintenance was announced and later concluded, but this same update also treated players to another new map for them to test other than the Family House map that the playtest started with. Now, (and presumably until the end of this playtest) players can try out the Slaughterhouse map to see how the two maps differ.

For whatever reason, the tweet about the update and the maintenance for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre didn't mention anything about the update, but players figured out the change soon enough after updating the playtest and hopping into a match. Over on Reddit, a community manager for Gun Interactive confirmed that the map had been added. The only map available previously was the Family House, but now, players are on the daytime version of Slaughterhouse. This means you'll have to learn the new map's layout all over again after you probably just got used to the other map, but hopefully some of the learnings and tactics you gained from the first map will carry over here.

When the game launches in a few months on August 18th, we know that there will be three maps included in the full release: the Family House, the Slaughterhouse, and the Gas Station. It's unclear right now if the Gas Station will be added to this playtest as well, but considering how the playtest is scheduled to run until May 28th, it's possible the devs could squeeze in a bit of time for players to try out the Gas Station.

UPDATE:



✅ Maintenance is now COMPLETE!



✅ Key Wave Incoming!



Exit the game and download the latest update. https://t.co/QK5bJJdI7B — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) May 27, 2023

The game's creators have talked about the three different maps in the past to provide some context on how they're meant to differ from one another. The Family House is the iconic location from the movies, so of course it'd be the first map to play on with a layout meant to mostly line up with what was seen in the movie. The Slaughterhouse, however, is mean to be more of a maze-like area, so if you've had fun evading or chasing people in the basement of the Family House, the Slaughterhouse looks to offer more of the same.

"The Family House sits virtually alone in a sea of green grass and sunflowers with open lines of sight anywhere outside," a preview of the maps in the game said. "The Gas Station is littered with junk piles and broken-down vehicles that have been dumped and forgotten in the spaces between buildings. The Slaughterhouse is this maze-like claustrophobic tangle of broken down buildings and cattle panels."

This playtest for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is scheduled to run until some time on May 28th when it'll be shut down.