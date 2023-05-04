Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Reveals Details for First Playtest

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game will be out in August, but ahead of that date, those interested in this new asymmetrical game will be able to try it out ahead of time during a technical test. That'll mark the first time that the public is able to play the game, and entry to the technical test is coming up very soon with the playtest scheduled to start on May 25th. To prep players for the test, Gun Interactive shared some new details this week on it regarding the platforms it'll be playable on and how all of this will work.

This playtest will start on May 25th and will run "through the weekend," Gun Interactive said, so you'll have until the following Sunday to play it unless it goes a bit into Monday morning. Though the game will be a multiplatform release at launch, you'll have to have a PC that can run it if you want to try it during this initial test. Specs for the game have been released, too, and it looks a bit more demanding than some might've expected with a 2070 required if you're shooting for 30FPS and a 3070 required for 60FPS, so you may want to check those out first to see if you can handle the game. Gun Interactive did warn that these requirements are "a bit more strict than what will be present at launch," so don't fret about being barred from the game at launch if you can't quite run it now.

If you're in the clear as far as those specs go, you'll want to wishlist the game via Steam to know ASAP when the tech test page goes live, so there's not an option to sign up right at this moment. Once that page does open and people start getting accepted into the test, you'll get a Steam email indicating as much.

It's almost time for the Tech Test and we know that you have questions. Check out the latest Community Hub post for all you need to know. https://t.co/2HdkVrCzTj pic.twitter.com/ym1w5LZUDv — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) May 3, 2023

If you're not fortunate enough to get into this test, you'll still be able to watch others play the game since there's no NDA or any other kinds of restrictions on gameplay captured. That means YouTube will be flooded with clips of the atypical 3v4 setup as well as people streaming the game live. The playable Victims include Leland, Connie, Sonny, and Ana while the Family characters will be The cook, The Hitchhiker, and Leatherface.

More on the tech test will be shared later ahead of its May 25th start date. The game itself is scheduled to be released on August 18th.