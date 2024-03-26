The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Next Game Update's Patch Notes

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's next update adds a new map and DLC character later this week.

Recently, the developers at Sumo Digital announced that it was working on a new map and Victim for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Those promises are finally coming through later this week, as the team announced the next patch for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is coming on March 28th. However, fans who want to get a leg up on the next round of content will be happy to hear that Sumo Digital has already released the full patch notes for the upcoming update. It's worth noting that The Mill map will be free for everyone, while Virginia will cost $9.99. Of course, the major features coming with the update are the new map and DLC character, but the developers have also included a ton of fixes and updates for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

As mentioned, there are several important changes that players will want to familiarize themselves with. That includes a slight nerf to Julie's Proximity Aura to bring her in line with the other Victims. There's also a nerf to Nancy's Wait a Second Perk, making it possible to remove her snare more quickly. The team has also fixed several bugs, including the one that was causing Family Members to softlock after being stunned while losing stamina.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the March 28th Update. If anything changes on release day, we'll update these notes. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre March 28th Update Patch Notes

The following notes are for our upcoming, March 28th, 2024 patch. It is scheduled to begin rolling out on console and PC at roughly 8AM EDT. With this patch players will also be able to play on the newest map, The Mill and try out the newest DLC character, Virginia.

The patch will address the following issues:

PATCH NOTES

Tuned: Julie's Proximity Aura

We have tuned Julie's Proximity Aura

Her Proximity Aura radius is now slightly smaller, to match the other Victims

Tuned: Nancy's Wait a Second Perk

We have tuned the perk Wait a Second

Victims who are ensnared in Nancy's barbed wire will now wait 3/5/8 seconds before being able to remove it



Previously, Victims would have to wait 10/15/20 seconds to remove it

Changed: Credits Added for Cissy Jones and Michael Johnston

We added in credits for the Nancy and Danny characters

The amazing Cissy Jones does both voice acting and motion capture for Nancy



The talented Michael Johnston voices Danny

Fixed: Family Members Softlocked

We fixed the problem where Family members would get softlocked for the rest of a match if stunned while losing stamina

This fix applies to being stunned by a doorslam, barged by Leland, and sneak attacked

Fixed: Choose Fight Perk

We fixed an issue where Choose Fight at level 3 was not adding 5 seconds of stun duration at the end of a close encounter

This was previously fixed but came undone during the February 6th update

Fixed: Nicotero Chainsaw Audio on Leatherface Variants

We have fixed an issue where the unique Nicotero saw sound was incorrect when equipped on other Leatherface outfits

Now, when using the Nicotero saw on a non-Nicotero Leatherface, the correct audio will be present

Fixed: Lobby Timer Countdown Not Showing

We fixed a UI issue where players would not see the lobby timer during the 5 seconds before a match launches

Fixed: Lobby Timer Softlocking

We fixed an issue where players could get softlocked if the lobby timer UI did not trigger and they had the Settings menu open at the start of the match

Fixed: Makin' Grandpa Proud

We have fixed the issue where Makin' Grandpa Proud was not unlocking, however Makin' Grandpa Proud will only unlock for base game maps, meaning that it will not unlock on Nancy's House or The Mill

PS4 players may still experience this issue and we hope to have it resolved quickly

Fixed: Match Not Ending

We fixed an issue where games would sometimes not end after the last Victim was killed or disconnected

Fixed: Leland's Star Sign Ability Description

We fixed an error in Leland's Star Sign ability description which incorrectly stated, "Does not affect Leatherface"

This line has been removed

Fixed: Twinkle Toes Perk

We fixed an issue where Twinkle Toes was not functioning when Victims ran through bone charms at all levels

Twinkle Toes will now work as intended

Fixed: Stuck Spots on Nancy's House

We fixed an issue where Victims would sometimes get stuck in a wall after jumping down a well on Nancy's House leading to the North Tunnel

We fixed an issue where Victims would sometimes become stuck on a shelf after being hit off the ladder in Nancy's Bedroom

Fixed: Family Members Stuck on Couch in Slaughterhouse

We fixed an issue where Family members would sometimes get stuck when picking up blood in the Cutting Room

The blood bucket has been moved to prevent Family members from becoming stuck

Fixed: Cook Padlocks

We fixed an issue where the unlock mini game would sometimes incorrectly remove the main lock instead of Cook's padlock when placed on an already locked door/gate

This would prevent Cook from removing the padlock

Now when Victims attempt to unlock a door with Cook's padlock placed on it, the first lock to be broken will be Cook's padlock

Fixed: Nancy's Stamina Bar Refill

We fixed an issue where Nancy's stamina bar would sometimes refill without delay when the perk "Wait a Second" was equipped

Fixed: Users Experiencing Constant Rubberbanding

We fixed an issue where some players were experiencing rubberbanding during matches that would be brief in duration but consistent

Fixed: Players Softlocked After Disabling Crossplay

We fixed an issue where if players would disable crossplay while in a crossplay party the subsequent removal would sometimes result in becoming softlocked

Now disabling crossplay while in a crossplay lobby will still result in being kicked from the party, but players will no longer be softlocked

Fixed: Leatherface Spawn Point

We fixed an issue where Leatherface would sometimes spawn outside of the Basement

Fixed: Title Crash During Match Reconnect

We fixed an issue where Family members would sometimes experience a crash when attempting to reconnect to the match

Fixed: Danny Scream Audio During Opening Cutscene

We fixed an issue where if Danny was featured during the opening cutscene, Leland's voice over would play

Now when Danny is featured in the opening cutscene, his correct voice over will be present

Fixed: HUD Not Displaying Correctly on HDD

We fixed an issue where Player's HUD would not display properly when installed on an HDD

Fixed: Generator Interaction Prompt

We fixed an issue where Victim players were able to turn off the generator from the side, resulting in the ability to bypass traps

Now Victims will not be able to start the interaction when standing on the side of the generator

Fixed: Lobby Crash on Slaughterhouse

We fixed an issue where Lobbies would sometimes crash when a Family Member attacked a Victim climbing down the ladder on the side of the Tool Storage

Fixed: Blood Glow on Slaughterhouse

We fixed an issue where blood would sometimes have a yellow shine in the Leatherface's Lair area

Now blood will not shine and correctly show red in color

The Mill will be free to all players. Virginia will cost $9.99 USD.