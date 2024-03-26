The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Next Game Update's Patch Notes
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's next update adds a new map and DLC character later this week.
Recently, the developers at Sumo Digital announced that it was working on a new map and Victim for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Those promises are finally coming through later this week, as the team announced the next patch for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is coming on March 28th. However, fans who want to get a leg up on the next round of content will be happy to hear that Sumo Digital has already released the full patch notes for the upcoming update. It's worth noting that The Mill map will be free for everyone, while Virginia will cost $9.99. Of course, the major features coming with the update are the new map and DLC character, but the developers have also included a ton of fixes and updates for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
As mentioned, there are several important changes that players will want to familiarize themselves with. That includes a slight nerf to Julie's Proximity Aura to bring her in line with the other Victims. There's also a nerf to Nancy's Wait a Second Perk, making it possible to remove her snare more quickly. The team has also fixed several bugs, including the one that was causing Family Members to softlock after being stunned while losing stamina.
Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the March 28th Update. If anything changes on release day, we'll update these notes. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre March 28th Update Patch Notes
Patch Notes are live in our Community Hub featuring a fix for Family softlocking issues, the perk Choose Fight, and more. Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/uZq9iBNtHI pic.twitter.com/dkWkLPFbbT— The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) March 26, 2024
The following notes are for our upcoming, March 28th, 2024 patch. It is scheduled to begin rolling out on console and PC at roughly 8AM EDT. With this patch players will also be able to play on the newest map, The Mill and try out the newest DLC character, Virginia.
The patch will address the following issues:
PATCH NOTES
Tuned: Julie's Proximity Aura
We have tuned Julie's Proximity Aura
Her Proximity Aura radius is now slightly smaller, to match the other Victims
Tuned: Nancy's Wait a Second Perk
We have tuned the perk Wait a Second
Victims who are ensnared in Nancy's barbed wire will now wait 3/5/8 seconds before being able to remove it
Previously, Victims would have to wait 10/15/20 seconds to remove it
Changed: Credits Added for Cissy Jones and Michael Johnston
We added in credits for the Nancy and Danny characters
The amazing Cissy Jones does both voice acting and motion capture for Nancy
The talented Michael Johnston voices Danny
Fixed: Family Members Softlocked
We fixed the problem where Family members would get softlocked for the rest of a match if stunned while losing stamina
This fix applies to being stunned by a doorslam, barged by Leland, and sneak attacked
Fixed: Choose Fight Perk
We fixed an issue where Choose Fight at level 3 was not adding 5 seconds of stun duration at the end of a close encounter
This was previously fixed but came undone during the February 6th update
Fixed: Nicotero Chainsaw Audio on Leatherface Variants
We have fixed an issue where the unique Nicotero saw sound was incorrect when equipped on other Leatherface outfits
Now, when using the Nicotero saw on a non-Nicotero Leatherface, the correct audio will be present
Fixed: Lobby Timer Countdown Not Showing
We fixed a UI issue where players would not see the lobby timer during the 5 seconds before a match launches
Fixed: Lobby Timer Softlocking
We fixed an issue where players could get softlocked if the lobby timer UI did not trigger and they had the Settings menu open at the start of the match
Fixed: Makin' Grandpa Proud
We have fixed the issue where Makin' Grandpa Proud was not unlocking, however Makin' Grandpa Proud will only unlock for base game maps, meaning that it will not unlock on Nancy's House or The Mill
PS4 players may still experience this issue and we hope to have it resolved quickly
Fixed: Match Not Ending
We fixed an issue where games would sometimes not end after the last Victim was killed or disconnected
Fixed: Leland's Star Sign Ability Description
We fixed an error in Leland's Star Sign ability description which incorrectly stated, "Does not affect Leatherface"
This line has been removed
Fixed: Twinkle Toes Perk
We fixed an issue where Twinkle Toes was not functioning when Victims ran through bone charms at all levels
Twinkle Toes will now work as intended
Fixed: Stuck Spots on Nancy's House
We fixed an issue where Victims would sometimes get stuck in a wall after jumping down a well on Nancy's House leading to the North Tunnel
We fixed an issue where Victims would sometimes become stuck on a shelf after being hit off the ladder in Nancy's Bedroom
Fixed: Family Members Stuck on Couch in Slaughterhouse
We fixed an issue where Family members would sometimes get stuck when picking up blood in the Cutting Room
The blood bucket has been moved to prevent Family members from becoming stuck
Fixed: Cook Padlocks
We fixed an issue where the unlock mini game would sometimes incorrectly remove the main lock instead of Cook's padlock when placed on an already locked door/gate
This would prevent Cook from removing the padlock
Now when Victims attempt to unlock a door with Cook's padlock placed on it, the first lock to be broken will be Cook's padlock
Fixed: Nancy's Stamina Bar Refill
We fixed an issue where Nancy's stamina bar would sometimes refill without delay when the perk "Wait a Second" was equipped
Fixed: Users Experiencing Constant Rubberbanding
We fixed an issue where some players were experiencing rubberbanding during matches that would be brief in duration but consistent
Fixed: Players Softlocked After Disabling Crossplay
We fixed an issue where if players would disable crossplay while in a crossplay party the subsequent removal would sometimes result in becoming softlocked
Now disabling crossplay while in a crossplay lobby will still result in being kicked from the party, but players will no longer be softlocked
Fixed: Leatherface Spawn Point
We fixed an issue where Leatherface would sometimes spawn outside of the Basement
Fixed: Title Crash During Match Reconnect
We fixed an issue where Family members would sometimes experience a crash when attempting to reconnect to the match
Fixed: Danny Scream Audio During Opening Cutscene
We fixed an issue where if Danny was featured during the opening cutscene, Leland's voice over would play
Now when Danny is featured in the opening cutscene, his correct voice over will be present
Fixed: HUD Not Displaying Correctly on HDD
We fixed an issue where Player's HUD would not display properly when installed on an HDD
Fixed: Generator Interaction Prompt
We fixed an issue where Victim players were able to turn off the generator from the side, resulting in the ability to bypass traps
Now Victims will not be able to start the interaction when standing on the side of the generator
Fixed: Lobby Crash on Slaughterhouse
We fixed an issue where Lobbies would sometimes crash when a Family Member attacked a Victim climbing down the ladder on the side of the Tool Storage
Fixed: Blood Glow on Slaughterhouse
We fixed an issue where blood would sometimes have a yellow shine in the Leatherface's Lair area
Now blood will not shine and correctly show red in color
The Mill will be free to all players. Virginia will cost $9.99 USD.