New Batman Game Teaser Seemingly Hints at Batgirl and Two-Face

Today, Warner Bros. Montreal and WB Games released a new teaser for the former's upcoming Batman game, believed to be called Batman: Gotham Knights and in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Like previous teasers for the game, this new one was quite vague, but it did reveal our first look at what appears to be the game's map. Meanwhile, it also appears to contain references to two characters: Batgirl and Two-Face.

The game's official teaser website contains a number of 761,941,364,995. Why is this relevant? Because this number is the barcode for Detective Comics #359, which, as IGN points out, is the first time Barbara Gordon's Batgirl makes an appearance.

Even more interesting is the fact that this issue is part of the Batman: Gotham Knights comic book series and focuses on the not just the adventures of Batman, but his family. As you may know, not only is the rumored title of the game Batman: Gotham Knights, but for months rumors have been claiming the game focuses on the Batman family with multiple playable characters.

Where does Two-Face come into play? Well, Twitter user Presobard has unearthed a second map within the website's files, and it features the phrase "Face Two Face."

Of course, this doesn't outright confirm Two Face will be in the game, nor does the aforementioned hint confirm Batgirl will show up, but it does heavily suggest both characters will not only be present in the game, but have major roles.

As always, take all of this with a grain of salt. Given that these are teasers, designed to produce speculation, there's no way WB Games or Warner Bros. Montreal will provide more information on what any of this means, which in turn means nothing here is worth taking to the bank.

Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait long to get more concrete answers and information about the game, which is expected to be revealed either this Friday or sometime on Saturday during DC FanDome.

