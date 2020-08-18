New Batman Game Teaser Reveals Possible First Look at Game's Map

✖

Another new teaser for Warner Bros. Montreal's upcoming Batman game on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC has been revealed, and it's just as cryptic as yesterday's teaser. The new teaser doesn't reveal much of extreme consequence, but it does seemingly confirm that we will be getting new teasers all the way until the game's proper reveal later this week at DC FanDome. At the moment of publishing, Warner Bros. Montreal hasn't confirmed its new Batman game -- believed to be called Batman: Gotham Knights -- will be revealed at DC FanDome, but we do know the developer is revealing a new game and it's unclear what else it could be.

As for the teaser itself, it's another cryptic message accompanied by a gif that says "enter 761." When following said instructions, the game's teaser website opens the image below, which appears to be our first look at the game's map, which in turn unsurprisingly confirms the game takes places in an open-world Gotham City.

Below, you can check out the official teaser and the new image:

INPUT 01 MISSING. REFER TO ATTACHED VIDEO FOR CORRECT INPUT CODE. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/r4svRlyQMD — r3dakt3d (@r3dakt3d) August 18, 2020

For now, there's no way to confirm this is indeed either a snippet of the game's map or representative of the game's map, but this is as close as a confirmation as you're going to get that the game takes place in Gotham City and is open-world, which was an easy prediction to begin with.

At the moment of publishing, neither Warner Bros. Montreal nor WB Games have provided any follow-ups or clarifications, leaving fans with nothing but speculation, which is the point. This is textbook viral marketing, which means it will likely be drawn out all the way until the reveal.

Speaking of the reveal, the game is expected to be officially unveiled at DC FanDome on August 22. However, there's also some scuttlebutt the reveal will come a day earlier and a gameplay demo will be saved for DC FanDome. That said, for now, this is nothing more than speculation.

