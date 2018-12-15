‘The Witcher’s’ Ciri Comes to Life With This Incredible Cosplay

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt had a ton of amazing characters, but one in particular tends to stand out among the rest. Ciri continues to be a fan favorite and since we’ll be seeing the Ciri from the books (much younger) in the upcoming Netflix show, we decided to pay the game’s version homage for those that are missing this ashen hair’d badass:
A flashback for #witcherwednesday to my Ciri cosplay at SDCC 2018! 😁 * Can’t wait for SDCC 2019… If you didn’t nab tickets for this year, I’d still recommend going just to see the insanity. We did that a couple of years ago and it was so much fun! There’s still plenty to do nearby outside the convention center (local parties, events and experiences). I’d just recommend getting a hotel room early – they go really fast! 😭 * * 📷 by @jrulison * * #sdcc #portrait #photography #photographer #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #cirilla #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
You know…I used to get REALLY nervous about doing non-convention/outdoor shoots like this one – mostly was afraid people were gonna be jerks haha! 😂 But the more outdoor shoots I do – the more fun they are! Honestly I’ve had 99% lovely experiences. Literally on this day when I was in my Ciri cosplay, a woman in a car near the entrance of the park stopped @geekstrong and I and was like “I don’t know what you’re doing but you look AMAZING!” It was so kind. I think most people just like seeing a little bit of fun and weirdness in their day 😁 * * 📷 by the awesome @geekstrong * * #witcherwednesday #outdoorshoot #portrait #photography #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worblaart #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Armored Heart Cosplay’ and she’s definitely got one hell of a portfolio. From comics, to games, to even just incredible styles all her own, she’s definitely a talented cosplayer and one you should be watching out for! You can see even more of her amazing work right here.
For those that may not know who Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon “Ciri” even is, she “is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”
