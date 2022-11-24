The Callisto Protocol Developer Responds to Paywall Complaints

Earlier this week, The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios revealed all of the content coming to the game's season pass. The season pass features story DLC and skins, which are basically the standard for extra content in the video game industry. However, it will also feature a new hard mode and death animations for both Jacob and his opponents. That rubbed some fans the wrong way, and many accused the developer of locking that content behind a paywall. Director Glen Schofield took notice of these complaints, revealing on Twitter that the team has not started any work on this content yet.

"To be clear: We're not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass. We haven't even started work on this content yet," wrote Schofield. "It's all new stuff that we'll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for EVEN MORE deaths, so we're making it a priority next year."

For those on the fence about purchasing the game's season pass, this should come as a relief! When done correctly, downloadable content is a great way for a developer to extend the life of a game, while keeping players invested. Unfortunately, some companies have abused the system, holding finished content and charging extra after launch, and some have even been caught locking content that's already on the disc, which is something that happened with Resident Evil 6. Given that history, gamers can hardly be blamed for worrying about these reports, so it's a good thing Schofield cleared the air!

There's a lot of anticipation surrounding The Callisto Protocol, and it could be the last big game to release in 2022. It remains to be seen whether the game will deliver on the hype, but fans can find out for themselves when it releases December 2nd on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

Are you looking forward to The Callisto Protocol? Does this make you feel better about the season pass? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!