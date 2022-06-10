Netflix Reveals The Cuphead Show Season 2 Trailer and Release Date

✖

As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the company has unveiled a new trailer for The Cuphead Show Season 2. Set to release on August 19th, the new slate of episodes promises more of the slapstick comedy fans enjoyed from the first season. The Cuphead Show premiered on the streaming service back in February, so fans haven't had to wait too long between new seasons. Lasting more than a minute long, the new teaser gives us a couple of interesting hints about where the narrative is heading, and some of the characters that will appear in Season 2.

The teaser for The Cuphead Show Season 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

return to the Inkwell Isles with THE CUPHEAD SHOW! new episodes coming soon #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/TyZmd36Kiz — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

For those unfamiliar with The Cuphead Show, the animated series is based on the popular video game from Studio MDHR. The second season of the series will once again see Tru Valentino return as the voice of Cuphead, while Frank Todaro returns as his brother Mugman. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with the two brothers in jail for breaking into a cookie factory with Ms. Chalice. From the teaser above, we can see that Season 2 picks right up on that thread, as Ms. Chalice apologizes to the boys for getting them tossed in the "stoney lonesome."

Adaptations of video games have been all the rage over the last few years, thanks to the success of movies like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog. As Hollywood searches for more properties to adapt, companies are increasingly looking to video games, from major franchises like Mortal Kombat and Mario, to smaller ones like Cuphead. Of course, Netflix also has a major live-action series based on the Resident Evil series set to release this summer. While adaptations based on video games have historically been a mixed bag, it seems that studios are working harder to remain faithful to the source material, while also offering something that casual audiences can enjoy. That's certainly been the case for The Cuphead Show, and hopefully, the second season will offer the same.

