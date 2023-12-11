The Day Before Developer Fntastic Announces Closure Immediately After Release

It seems that the worst fears when it comes to The Day Before have proven to be true. After a long period of anticipation, The Day Before finally released on PC this past week and was quickly met with backlash from players. While it was at one point the most-wishlisted game on Steam, The Day Before was called a scam by many who opted to check out the apocalyptic MMO. Now, merely four days after the game was released in early access, developer Fntastic has announced that it's shutting down for good.

In a shocking message shared on social media today, Fntastic said that The Day Before has now "failed financially" which has resulted in the studio closing down. Although it was it wanted to continue with the game's development, Fntastic said that it has no money left to continue working on The Day Before. As a result, all income that the company has received in the wake of the game's launch is being used to pay off debts that have accumulated throughout development.

"Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio. Unfortunately, The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts to our partners," the message said. "We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of The Day Before, which was our first huge game. [...] We apologize if we didn't meet your expectations. we did everything within our power, but unfortunately, we miscalculated our capabilities. Creating games is an incredibly challenging endeavor."

Long before it was ever released, many fans found that something was amiss with The Day Before. Despite making so many big promises, Fntastic continued to delay The Day Before countless times and also failed to show off the project in any major ways. As a result, the game started to seem more like vaporware than anything else. Given that Fntastic has now closed less than a week after releasing The Day Before, this previous speculation has essentially been proven to be accurate.

Moving forward, it seems like this saga tied to The Day Before won't be coming to an end just yet. Following Fntastic's announcement, many who purchased The Day Before on Steam are now demanding refunds for the game. Based on what Fntastic has said so far, refunds aren't being planned, but Valve itself could end up stepping in and taking control of this situation since the product that many Steam users purchased didn't end up aligning with what was promised.

If there are any major updates with this story in the future, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.