The Day Before Met with Crushing Reviews After Steam Launch: "This Game Is a Scam"

The Day Before is being slammed by players immediately after launch with some folks even claiming it is a scam. The Day Before is a game that was announced back in 2021 and has supposedly been in development for five years. As soon as it was announced, however, people began to theorize something wasn't quite right. It looked a little too good to be true and no one had ever heard of the team that was making it. As more information came out such as the fact the team behind the game had put out a few smaller games that weren't great and were quickly abandoned, they were using a lot of volunteers, and much more, people became increasingly skeptical. However, the idea of a big open world zombie game where you fight for survival like The Division or The Last of Us was very intriguing. Ultimately, if The Day Before could come close to realizing its promises, it would be great!

After tons of delays and bizarre hurdles, The Day Before was released yesterday. While it appears to at least be... generally functional, it is not the game that was promised. The scope and scale is simply not there and a lot of players are calling it an outright scam. Many have pointed out that it is missing a lot of features that were in the original ads for the game and it's missing the depth that it appeared to be aiming for. Many are noting that The Day Before is not an open-world survival game and is more of an extraction shooter, similar to Escape from Tarkov. While on paper that's probably not a bad idea, it's not even close to what was advertisted. Reviews also cite an empty world with little to no zombies and the ones that are there are very easy to kill. Combat itself isn't engaging and is a bit wonky along with the general gameplay. It seems like there aren't that many players within the world despite servers being full and much, much more.

To make matters worse, FNTASTIC appears to have removed the early trailers for The Day Before. They are available on other channels like IGN, but it is pretty suspicious timing. Steam reviews are currently overwhelming negative. It's pretty disappointing, but it's hardly surprising. A lot of us expected The Day Before to be a disaster and it seems to be living up to that expectation. Whether or not the game will continue to be supported to bring it closer to what was promised is unclear, but it's likely a lot of refunds will be issued and it's hard to imagine this game can even come close to that vision anytime soon given its current state.