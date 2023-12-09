The Day Before Update Increases Infected Encounters Amid Players' Complaints
The Day Before gets two updates after a rocky launch.
Perhaps unsurprisingly after looking back on the game's troubled road to release, The Day Before is not doing well at all on Steam. People have been playing it, sure, but those people have also been hammering the game with negative reviews to the point that it's already entered into Steam's unofficial "Hall of Shame" which houses the 10 worst-reviewed games of all time. Amid all these negative reviews and criticisms directed towards the game since its launch this week, developer Fntastic and The Day Before's publisher, Mytona Fntastic, have remained largely silent on the mess of a launch aside from refuting scam allegations and occasionally responding about potential features down the road.
What Fntastic has done, however, is put out a hotfix that released shortly after the game itself, one that addresses one of players' primary complaints with the gameplay itself. The Day Before is meant to feature tons of zombies (called "Infected" here), but upon playing The Day Before, players found that those zombie encounters were surprisingly scarce. Whether there was an issue with the way that those zombies were spawning or if the spawn rates were simply too low isn't known, but Fntastic's latest (and only) hotfix for the game since its release has since addressed that problem.
The patch notes for the "Big Performance Hotfix" in question also talk about performance itself with the update supposedly making the game run better overall alongside an improved shooting experience. Those patch notes for the update released this week can be seen below:
The Day Before Patch Notes for Update 1.0.2
- Improved game and net code performance
- Improved the mechanics of the spawning of the infected to increase the chance of encountering them in the world
- Improved first and third-person shooting performance
- Increased task rewards from 1000 to 5000 Woodcoins
- Adjusted the amount of ammo that can be found from the dead infected
- Added option to change the keys for tilting the character left and right
- Fixed various ways of duplicating items
- Fixed that the alarm sound could play indefinitely
- Fixed that one of the backpacks could disappear when swapping backpacks
- Fixed that after going to the main menu from the tutorial, it was possible to appear in Leonard's room while the current quest target was already out of the room
- Fixed that GPS Map control was not performed with the same buttons as character control
- Small fixes to the Storage to prevent items from being lost
- Small fixes to prevent spawning outside of Leonard's room
- Small fixes to resolution settings
- Small sound improvements
- Small localization fixes
Fntastic shared an announcement via Twitter and other socials this week to tell players that this update was out. Over in the game's Discord channel, another update was shared with two changes listed in some brief patch notes
The Day Before Server-Side Hotfixes for December 9
- Server-side optimization update that was rolled out a few hours ago – every new server after this update should have a better server FPS
- Fixed issue that prevented the game from playing on Linux