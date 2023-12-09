The Day Before Update Increases Infected Encounters Amid Players' Complaints

Perhaps unsurprisingly after looking back on the game's troubled road to release, The Day Before is not doing well at all on Steam. People have been playing it, sure, but those people have also been hammering the game with negative reviews to the point that it's already entered into Steam's unofficial "Hall of Shame" which houses the 10 worst-reviewed games of all time. Amid all these negative reviews and criticisms directed towards the game since its launch this week, developer Fntastic and The Day Before's publisher, Mytona Fntastic, have remained largely silent on the mess of a launch aside from refuting scam allegations and occasionally responding about potential features down the road.

What Fntastic has done, however, is put out a hotfix that released shortly after the game itself, one that addresses one of players' primary complaints with the gameplay itself. The Day Before is meant to feature tons of zombies (called "Infected" here), but upon playing The Day Before, players found that those zombie encounters were surprisingly scarce. Whether there was an issue with the way that those zombies were spawning or if the spawn rates were simply too low isn't known, but Fntastic's latest (and only) hotfix for the game since its release has since addressed that problem.

The patch notes for the "Big Performance Hotfix" in question also talk about performance itself with the update supposedly making the game run better overall alongside an improved shooting experience. Those patch notes for the update released this week can be seen below:

The Day Before Patch Notes for Update 1.0.2

Improved game and net code performance

Improved the mechanics of the spawning of the infected to increase the chance of encountering them in the world

Improved first and third-person shooting performance

Increased task rewards from 1000 to 5000 Woodcoins

Adjusted the amount of ammo that can be found from the dead infected

Added option to change the keys for tilting the character left and right

Fixed various ways of duplicating items

Fixed that the alarm sound could play indefinitely

Fixed that one of the backpacks could disappear when swapping backpacks

Fixed that after going to the main menu from the tutorial, it was possible to appear in Leonard's room while the current quest target was already out of the room

Fixed that GPS Map control was not performed with the same buttons as character control

Small fixes to the Storage to prevent items from being lost

Small fixes to prevent spawning outside of Leonard's room

Small fixes to resolution settings

Small sound improvements

Small localization fixes

Fntastic shared an announcement via Twitter and other socials this week to tell players that this update was out. Over in the game's Discord channel, another update was shared with two changes listed in some brief patch notes

The Day Before Server-Side Hotfixes for December 9