‘The Division 2’ Projects Have Been Disabled to Fix Issues with Rewards

Ubisoft has disabled The Division 2’s Daily and Weekly Projects until further notice after an issue was discovered that repeatedly awarded players with rewards. Players who were online on Sunday were kicked from the servers abruptly when Ubisoft decided to restart the servers in an attempt to fix the problem, though the solution was ineffective. Until the issue can be resolved, the Projects have been disabled “for the time being” with updates expected as more progress is made.

Based on the replies to the tweets below, plenty of players were in the middle of various missions or other endeavors when Ubisoft suddenly restarted the servers after giving players a three-minute notice. The “emergency server restart,” Ubisoft said,” occurred without prior notification to fix the Projects problem and took the servers offline for a short time. Follow-up announcements that followed soon after explained that the issue wasn’t actually fixed by the server restart, and the Projects will simply be disabled in the meantime until the problem is resolved.

In order to fix an issue where daily and weekly projects could repeatedly award players with rewards we had to restart the servers without prior notification. We apologize for the inconvenience. — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) April 7, 2019

Correction: We’re currently unable to fix the issue with the server restart, therefore we’re disabling the daily and weekly projects for the time being. We will keep you updated in this thread: > https://t.co/FbwePUz2CX — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) April 7, 2019

Players within the replies lamented the fact that the servers were restarted so abruptly with many of them saying that they were nearly done with certain objectives when the game went offline. Others were worried that their rewards gained through the bugged Projects may be taken away retroactively once the issue’s resolved, though that seems like an unlikely outcome. Some were just bummed that the issue fixed was one that awarded players extra rewards instead of other issues that are affecting the game such as the signature ammo drop issue that Ubisoft is looking into.

of all the things broken in this game post patch this is what you choose to fix… cool let me just jump back into the laggy game, that can’t drop specialized ammo, oh how bout the revives that get you fixed in place and you need to nade yourself to death to be able to move again — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖈-𝕬𝖓𝖉𝖗é 𝕬𝖗𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖔 (@4ngl3rf1sh) April 7, 2019

Ubisoft is expected to share more updates on the Projects situation as information becomes available.

