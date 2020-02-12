How to Get Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for $3

Today, Ubisoft announced that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is getting a massive new expansion, Warlords of New York, which will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 3, 2020, and which will bring players back to New York to hunt down the Rogue Agent “who started it all.” That said, to accompany this big news, the French games maker has made the title dirt cheap to entice players who haven’t copped the sequel yet.

More specifically, Ubisoft has made the game $3. No, that’s not a typo. Right now, you can get the game digitally for $3, which is incredible considering it’s not even a year old yet, and is about to get a large amount of content. Meanwhile, if physical is more your thing, you can also get the game for incredibly cheap thanks to GameStop, which is currently offering the title for $5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, it’s unclear how long this deal will be available, so if you’re interested, be sure to cop a copy sooner rather than later (below, you can find the relevant links).

PS4 (Digital) — $3

Xbox One and PC (Digital, Microsoft Store) — $3

PC (Digital, Epic Games Store) — $3

PS4 and Xbox One (Physical, GameStop) — $5

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game. Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, and media on the 2019 looter-shooter, click here.

“The fate of the free world is on the line in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online action-shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player progression are essential. Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC. Fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive PvP. Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends in a genre-defining endgame.”

While now is a better time than ever to jump into The Division 2, there’s also a nice slab of new games releasing this week. For a quick rundown on this week’s salient new releases, be sure to peep our latest “Out This Week” article.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.