The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Worried Following Update From Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls 6 fans, or at least some of them on certain platforms, are a tad worried following a new update from not just Bethesda, but Xbox. This morning, Microsoft officially completed the acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media. This means it now owns The Elder Scrolls franchise, which means there's a possibility that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't come to PS5, or whatever the current PlayStation platform is once it releases. Right now, Bethesda and Xbox haven't confirmed this will be the case, but they've certainly left the door -- very -- open.

Speaking about the exclusivity of future Bethesda games, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed some Bethesda games will indeed be console exclusive to Xbox.

"This is the next step in building an industry-leading first-party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community," said Spencer of the deal. "With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players."

As you can see, Spencer, very carefully, uses the word "some." So, not every Bethesda game will be console exclusive to Xbox, but The Elder Scrolls 6 could be. And unfortunately, that's all we have right now, a "could be." The Elder Scrolls 6 could come out on PS5. It could also be console exclusive to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For now, all PlayStation fans looking forward to the game can do is wait. That said, what we do know is that the game will certainly play better on Xbox Series X than PS5 -- assuming it comes to PS5 -- because Spencer says as much.

In addition to not knowing what platforms it will and won't be on when it releases, it remains to be seen when it will even release. Right now, there's no word of even a release window, and according to Bethesda, fans of the series should prepare to not hear about the game for a while.

