The Elder Scrolls 6 Rumor Leaks Release Date Information

The Elder Scrolls 6's four-year announcement anniversary is coming up. When the game was announced, it was done so with the vaguest teaser trailer and no information. Four years later, there's been no follow-up media nor any follow-up information about the game. In fact, the situation has only gotten more nebulous with Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which seemingly rules out the possibility of the game coming to the PS5, though this hasn't been outright confirmed yet. Unfortunately, for Elder Scrolls fans, Bethesda Game Studios still isn't talking about the game, and it's unlikely this is going to change until Starfield is out. That said, there is a new rumor about the game.

The rumor leaks a wide range of information about the game, including its setting, but most notably it relays some information about when the game is going to release or at least what Bethesda is planning. And according to the rumor, the plan is to get the game out sometime between 2025 and 2026, which would be three to four years following the release of Starfield. And this window makes sense if the game is still in the early stages of development like previous updates have suggested and if the bulk of Bethesda Game Studios is going to be focused on Starfield until this November,

If the game does release in this window, then it's certainly not going to be a cross-gen release, which means you will either need an Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or a PC to play it. Of course, the game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass, so if that comes to any more platforms, then it would also be available on those platforms as well, but there have been no rumblings of this happening, at least not recently.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of Skullzi over on Twitter and more notably has been collaborated by prominent Xbox insider, Nick Baker. That said, it should still be taken with a grain of salt. Even if the information is accurate, it doesn't mean it will stay this way. The game could be scheduled to release during this window, but a lot can change in three to four years.

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox nor Bethesda nor anyone involved with the two has touched the rumor and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story.