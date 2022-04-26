The Elder Scrolls 6 First Details Potentially Leaked

✖

If a new rumor is accurate, then we have our first details on The Elder Scrolls 6. Bethesda announced the next Elder Scrolls game nearly four years ago. Despite this, we know nothing about the game. We've seen nothing of the game. We don't know what platforms it's in development for. And we have no clue when it could release. We know it exists, and that is all we know. We don't even know what stage of development it is. Unfortunately, we still don't have any official details on the game, but we do have a new rumor.

According to the rumor, The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to be set in Hammerfell, the home of the Redguards. A sovereign nation, its geography is defined by vast mountain ranges, grasslands, and deserts, the latter of which includes the famous and massive Alik'r Desert.

Adding to this, the rumor claims the game will have some type of political system, which sounds like a potential evolution of the factions system from previous games. Tying into this, the rumor claims "betrayals, marriage and factions matter." What you won't see though are dragons, which were a big part of Skyrim.

The rumor concludes by claiming the game is in full development, but in the early stages of this full development and targeting a 2025/2026 release.

This is the extent of the rumor, which comes the way of YouTuber, Skullzi. The track record of the source is unclear, so take everything here with a grain of salt. Some of this rumor echoes previous rumors, but some of these claims are brand new, albeit safe. In other words, if any of this reads more like a reasonable prediction than anything else, it's because it's -- at the very least -- exactly that.

At the moment of publishing, Bethesda hasn't addressed or even acknowledged this rumor in any capacity. It never comments on rumors, so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new rumor?