The Elder Scrolls 6 Setting Potentially Discovered in Skyrim

In a couple months, it is going to be the six-year anniversary of The Elder Scrolls 6 announcement. Since then, we've seen nothing of the game and heard not much more, and that was because Starfield was the focus of Bethesda Game Studios until its release. Now that its focus is The Elder Scrolls 6, we should start to see more of it soon. Until then though, all fans of the RPG series have is speculation. To this end, fans have been speculating since the game's reveal trailer what the game's setting. Said reveal trailer offers some hints, but nothing concrete.

Over on Reddit though, one fan recently pointed out that an out-of-bounds areas in Skyrim, believed to be Taneth, one of the nine kingdoms in the province of Hammerfell, looks identical to what was show in the aforementioned trailer, suggesting the game will be set in Hammerfell, which is what what most speculation to date has pointed to.

For those unfamiliar with Elder Scrolls lore, Hammerfell, also known as Volenfell, is described as a "vast" province in west of the continent of Tamriel, bordering High Rock to the north, Skyrim to the northeast, and Cyrodill to the east and southeast. It is notably the home of the Redguards. It is said to feature a variety of biomes, including vast jungles, wooded mountain ranges, subtropical grasslands, humid swamps, and arid deserts. To this end, the famous of Alik'r Desert takes up a considerable amount of the continent.

Of course, take this speculation with a grain of salt, but the similarities are impossible to ignore. Also, for what it is worth, of the remaining areas the series hasn't properly explored, Hammerfell is one of the best candidates to put a mainline game in giving its size and variety. In fact, if Bethesda Game Studios wanted to get crazy, they could also repurpose some of Skyrim and tack it on there to make the map even bigger given the two share a border.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of this speculation? Where would you like to see the next Elder Scrolls game set?