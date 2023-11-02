Massive Wave of Diablo 4 Figures Revealed By McFarlane Toys

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last June it was revealed that McFarlane Toys and Blizzard were partnering to develop collectibles based on the latter's wildly popular DIablo and World of Warcraft franchises. Today, the first fruits from that partnership have been revealed in the form of a huge wave of 1:12 scale posed (static) figures inspired by Diablo 4. Each figure comes with an interchangeable head, weapons, and display base. However, the most exciting accessory is the mystery weapon that will be included.

A full breakdown of the Diablo 4 Wave 1 McFarlane Toys wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. All of the figures are priced at $29.99, with the exception of the Blood Bishop which measures over 10-inches tall and is priced at $49.99.

What's In Diablo 4 Season 2?

Season 2 is bringing a ton of new stuff into Diablo 4. The new quest line sees players being bitten by a vampire, gaining new powers in the process. The journey to rid the world of the new evil should take most players several hours, providing a fun new story in the world of Sanctuary. Plus, the team has done a revamp of endgame activities, with World Bosses and Legion Events being tuned to happen more frequently. This means it'll be easier for players to fit them into their busy schedules.

On top of that, there are several new endgame bosses who now have their own loot pools. This should make targeted loot hunting much easier than it was at launch. In addition, the team has tweaked drop rates and experience gains to make everything happen slightly faster than it did previously. This is great because there are six new Uniques in Season 2, though you'll need to be on World Tier IV to earn them. Of course, the patch is full of new bug fixes and updates, including some important changes to your stash. The big thing to note here is that Gems will no longer take up stash space, freeing you up to hoard some more of your favorite items for alt characters.

Diablo 4 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.