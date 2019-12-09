The Game Awards Teasing Sonic the Hedgehog Surprise

You can’t keep a good hedgehog down. Dr. Robotnik has been learning that lesson for nearly 30 years now, and it’s never been truer than it is in 2019. After the disastrous unveiling of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer, Paramount Pictures made the decision to change Sonic’s appearance to better reflect the character’s appearance in the video games. The second trailer released to near-universal acclaim, and fans have been riding a bit of a high since. On Thursday, The Game Awards 2019 will air, and while Sonic isn’t up for any accolades, it would appear that Sega’s blue blur will appear at some point during the broadcast. Host Geoff Keighley let slip that they “may do something fun with the movie that’s coming out.”

So um…Geoff Keighley said (12:33 in the stream) “Sonic may make an appearance of some kind inside of The Game Awards”, and “may do something fun with the movie that’s coming out” https://t.co/OO8g3y9AiA 🤔🤔🤔 — Sonic Paradox News (@SSF1991) December 8, 2019

Video game adaptations don’t have the greatest track record when it comes to the big screen. While 2019 saw the release of the critically and commercially successful Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, bombs like Super Mario Bros., Mortal Kombat: Annihilation and Street Fighter have sadly been the norm, more often than not. Fans are hoping that Sonic the Hedgehog manages to keep the Pokemon streak going, and the redesign certainly bodes well for that.

According to Keighley, around 10 new game announcements will be made during the broadcast. As of this writing, a few small hints have been given regarding what viewers can expect, but things have been kept mostly quiet. Perhaps the Sonic news might pertain to a new game, or even one based on the film itself! We’ll have concrete answers in just a few short days.

Releasing in February, Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz in the titular role, with Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. In the film, Sonic becomes stranded on Earth and must enlist the help of Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) in order to evade Robotnik and his robotic minions.

The Game Awards 2019 will take place Thursday December 12th starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. What Sonic-related news do you hope to see at The Game Awards? Do you plan on tuning in? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!