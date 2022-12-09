The Game Awards Tribute to Kevin Conroy Has Batman Fans in Tears

During The Game Awards, Rocksteady Studios revealed that Kevin Conroy will reprise the role of Batman one last time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The trailer concluded with a tribute to Conroy, who passed away last month. While it was known that the game would take place in the same universe as the beloved Arkham titles, it was unclear whether Batman would appear. However, the trailer revealed his role in the best possible way: with his iconic lines from the Batman: The Animated Series theme song.

Naturally, the trailer has left fans a bit emotional! Conroy's career as Batman has had a profound impact on both gamers and viewers over the last 30 years, and the prospect of hearing his iconic voice again just might have been the best surprise The Game Awards could have pulled off. Across social media, Batman fans have been voicing their happiness about the trailer, Conroy's role, and their hopes for the game! Regardless of how the game turns out, it's a safe bet that fans will be flocking to it just to hear Conroy.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Kevin Conroy's return as Batman!