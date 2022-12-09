The Game Awards Tribute to Kevin Conroy Has Batman Fans in Tears
During The Game Awards, Rocksteady Studios revealed that Kevin Conroy will reprise the role of Batman one last time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The trailer concluded with a tribute to Conroy, who passed away last month. While it was known that the game would take place in the same universe as the beloved Arkham titles, it was unclear whether Batman would appear. However, the trailer revealed his role in the best possible way: with his iconic lines from the Batman: The Animated Series theme song.
Naturally, the trailer has left fans a bit emotional! Conroy's career as Batman has had a profound impact on both gamers and viewers over the last 30 years, and the prospect of hearing his iconic voice again just might have been the best surprise The Game Awards could have pulled off. Across social media, Batman fans have been voicing their happiness about the trailer, Conroy's role, and their hopes for the game! Regardless of how the game turns out, it's a safe bet that fans will be flocking to it just to hear Conroy.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Kevin Conroy's return as Batman!
What a moment.
Can’t wait to see Kevin Conroy’s last performance as Batman. Truly special hearing his voice again from the new Suicide Squad showcase. 🥺🖤 @RocksteadyGames— BulkerGamer (@BulkerGamer) December 9, 2022
Forever our Batman.
I’m so glad all of the rumors about Kevin Conroy’s Batman showing up in Suicide Squad ended up being true.— Wil Burke (@WilTheSmart1) December 9, 2022
Forever my Batman, so grateful to be able to hear one last performance from him as the character.
What a wonderful surprise this is.
RIP Kevin Conroy. Thanks for the gift of this final performance #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/qD5MX3oAmw— Carlos 🇨🇴 (@ThatDudeCarlito) December 9, 2022
This is gonna sell some copies.
The small tribute to Kevin Conroy 💔 😭 I gotta play the suicide squad game now.— Cassidy 🌝 (@berkanami) December 9, 2022
It's hard to overstate how much this means to Batman fans.
Thank you Kevin Conroy rest easy 🙏🏽🦇 #TheGameAwards— LowTierRay ( Crisis Core ‼️‼️) (@BorutoStriker) December 9, 2022
They picked the perfect line.
That Kevin Conroy tribute. One last time hearing that iconic voice from a brilliant man.— Nifty Neffy (@NeffyNifty) December 9, 2022
The best Batman.
Kevin Conroy final role... Rip to a legend 🦇— Marko ( Happy Holidays and Marry Christmas 🎄⛄🎁) (@nttletshope) December 9, 2022
Thankfully, we get one last chance to hear him.
I still can’t wrap my head around Kevin Conroy not voicing Batman anymore man…— Iso (@Iso_Peak) December 9, 2022