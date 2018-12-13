These Are the Last Nintendo Switch Bundle Deals in Town

At this point in the 2018 holiday shopping season, the big Nintendo Switch holiday bundles have pretty much dried up. However, that doesn’t mean you should settle for a standard Switch at the standard price. Walmart is still offering up a few solid deals that you need to check out before it’s too late.

The first bundle is available here and includes three items – a Nintendo Switch console of your choice, a Nintendo Labo kit of your choice, and an Ematic Nintendo Switch wired controller for $339.98 with free 2-day shipping. That’s only $39.98 over the cost of a barebones Nintendo Switch. To put that into perspective, a Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (which is the best option for most people) costs $69.99 by itself. The controller is probably far from excellent, but it’s basically free. In fact, Walmart is offering a separate Nintendo Switch bundle that throws in two of the controllers for free.

Walmart is also offering their Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch with a a bonus Ematic controller and Ematic tennis rackets. If you decide to go that route, you can pick it up right here for $359.96 with free 2-day shipping while it lasts.

While you’re at it, you might want to grab The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey for $45 each with free 2-day shipping. These are must-have games for the Nintendo Switch that currently feature solid $15 discounts.

On a related note, if you want to upgrade your controller from the Ematic version in the bundles featured above, you can’t do any better than Nintendo’s Pro Controller. It’s the best way to play games on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market. Some might even go so far as to say that it is among the best controllers ever made.

That’s because the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, you can get it right now for $59.99 at both Walmart and Amazon while the sale/supplies last.

