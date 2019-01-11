This Movie Poster Copies ‘The Last of Us’ Cover Art a Little Too Closely

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” the famous saying goes. But even the person that came up that quote could take a look at the early poster art for the movie What Still Remains and go, “Hey, wait a minute.”

Rob Trench, who serves as a social media coordinator and consultant, recently put up a Twitter post that has a few fans of The Last of Us wondering what those film’s producers were wondering with its original art.

Let’s fill you in on a little backstory. What Still Remains is a post-apocalyptic thriller that released last year, featuring a young girl traveling with an older male on a quest for survival, when the land is overrun by people turned brutal thanks to a viral pandemic. Sound familiar?

Anyway, Trench came across a poster that’s a little too close for comfort to The Last of Us. Check out the two below.

“Hey, can I copy your homework?” “Yea, just make sure you change it a little so it isn’t obvious you copied.” pic.twitter.com/F8ZHXjqWBx — rob trench (@robtrench) January 4, 2019

It almost looks like an exact copy of The Last of Us poster. To be fair, we did do some checking and What Still Remains went with a different design later on, but…man. Someone was definitely trying to capture that Naughty Dog vibe with their film.

For that matter, Trench shared a follow-up tweet, in which Naughty Dog director Neil Druckmann got a glimpse at the poster, wondering about its legitimacy. You can see that tweet below.

The creator of The Last of Us has seen this now so mission accomplished I guess pic.twitter.com/0lY2eqBBcl — rob trench (@robtrench) January 6, 2019

This has led to an interesting discussion, in which other users have pointed out tropes for movie posters, like a shot between a woman’s legs, in which you’ll see the many examples below.

Movies have been around for 100 years, poster concepts & fonts are going to repeat themselves. The lower the budget for the project…the more likely that it’s going to “borrow” from another. The between legs poster, the half face poster, the 1/2 red 1/2 black…it goes on & on pic.twitter.com/emCVDRXsQC — The Brothers Espudo (@espudo) January 6, 2019

As for whether the movie is worth watching, Trench doesn’t think so. He noted, “This is streaming on Netflix now if you wanna see what a really godawful TLOU adaptation would look like (IMO it should just remain as a game).” That said, it does currently have an 89 percent rating over on Rotten Tomatoes, so it might be a curious watch for fans of the genre.

Meanwhile, for those waiting for the next chapter of The Last of Us, it’s still due for release on PlayStation 4, though there’s no official release date yet. There is The Last of Us Remastered, which is available now.

