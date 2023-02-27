Mortal Kombat Creator Praises Appearance in New The Last of Us Episode

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has shared his own thoughts on the appearance of Mortal Kombat 2 in the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us. Earlier on in Season 1 of The Last of Us, the show featured a sequence where one of the main protagonists, Ellie, talked about her own love of Mortal Kombat 2. And while it seemed like this may have simply been a one-off callback, Episode 7 shined a much brighter focus on the classic fighting game.

In a recent message on social media, Boon talked about how much of a "huge thrill" it was to see Mortal Kombat spotlighted in The Last of Us. Boon said that he has been addicted to watching HBO's latest TV series, so to see that Mortal Kombat 2 ended up being shown off in such a big way was something that made him quite happy.

"I don't remember the last time I was hooked on a show as much as The Last of Us," Boon said alongside a video clip from the episode. "So seeing Mortal Kombat featured as prominently as it was last night was a huge thrill."

So seeing Mortal Kombat featured as prominently as it was last night was a huge thrill. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/itu3rQdKMr — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 27, 2023

In response to Boon's post, The Last of Us director and executive producer, Neil Druckmann, said that he was eagerly waiting to see how the Mortal Kombat designer would receive this moment in the series. "Was waiting for you to see it! Thanks for making all the times I skipped school so awesome!" Druckmann said on Twitter.

Outside of getting featured in The Last of Us, this past week was even bigger for the Mortal Kombat franchise than originally anticipated. In a call with investors just a few days back, it was confirmed that Mortal Kombat 12 is currently in the works and will be releasing later this year. While an initial trailer for the game has yet to be unveiled, we should learn more in the coming weeks and months.

What'd you think about Mortal Kombat getting highlighted in the latest episode of The Last of Us? And what did you end up thinking about Episode 7 overall? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.