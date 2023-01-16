HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere

HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.

However, given the popularity and anticipation, HBO Max's servers began to buckle under the stress. As soon as the show premiered on Sunday night, users on social media began to report that the app was experiencing errors and was unavailable. This obviously put a damper on things and ensures fans will have to wait just a bit longer to enjoy the show. DownDetector also reported problems with the app, so fans will have to sit tight for the time being. As of writing, HBO has yet to release any kind of official statement on the matter, but given the scale of this series, you can bet things will be ironed out ASAP.

If you're looking for more The Last of Us content, ComicBook.com and Entertainment Tonight teamed up for a new podcast called The Last of Pods. It includes in-depth breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and much more. The first episode will feature Gabriel Luna, who plays Joel's brother, Tommy, in the TV series. Each episode of the podcast will release after The Last of Us ends on Sunday nights, ensuring you have hours of Last of Us content to dive into each and every week.

The Last of Us airs on HBO every Sunday at 9PM ET. Are you experiencing issues with HBO Max? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.