HBO's The Last of Us Gets Over 50% Discount on Amazon

If you still haven't watched HBO's The Last of Us or you'd instead just like to own the series physically, you might want to take advantage of a huge new deal on Amazon. The Last of Us debuted on HBO in the early months of 2023, and by all accounts, it has been one of the biggest shows of the entire year. Now, the barrier of entry to watch the series has become even lower thanks to a limited time offer.

Right now on Amazon, the entirety of The Last of Us Season 1 is discounted to its lowest price perhaps ever. The physical Blu-Ray version of The Last of Us is now only retailing for $19.98, which is a 56% price cut when compared to its typical $44.98 value. Conversely, the 4K UHD version of the show is 48% off and now costs $46.17. Again, this is likely one of the biggest sales that the series has ever seen and is worth jumping on if you've had interest.

"In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravages the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected," says the official synopsis of The Last of Us. "Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone in hopes of delivering her to the rebel Fireflies. But what should be a quick job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they traverse a desolate U.S. – while depending on each other's unique skills for survival. Created, written, and executive produced by Emmy winner Craig Mazin (HBO's Chernobyl) and Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, this riveting series brings the acclaimed video game to life, painting a grim vision of the future of humanity – and the lives of those who would risk everything to save it."

When Does The Last of Us Season 2 Release?

(Photo: HBO)

Currently, HBO has announced that it has greenlit Season 2 of The Last of Us, which means that a new group of episodes are in development. And while writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann were hard at work on this follow-up season, its development was put on pause for a large portion of this year due to the WGA strike. Fortunately, the WGA's strike came to an end a few weeks back, which means that Mazin and Druckmann are back to writing Season 2.

The main thing now preventing The Last of Us Season 2 from entering production is the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Until this strike comes to a close, filming for Season 2 won't begin, nor will those in charge of the series be able to cast for new roles. Previously, Season 2 of The Last of Us was said to be targeting a debut at some point in 2025. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still continuing, though, it's hard to know if this release window is still feasible.