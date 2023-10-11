John Carpenter Says The Last of Us TV Show Is "Sensational," Not Interested in Directing (Exclusive)

Filmmaker John Carpenter is known for telling terrifying tales on the big screen, but in the 13 years since the release of The Ward, Carpenter has been spending a significant chunk of time immersing himself in all the latest video games. The filmmaker has previously expressed his love for The Last of Us games, and it sounds as though he is just as big a fan of the HBO adaptation, as he noted it was "fabulous," to the point that he supports the story deviating from the source material. Carpenter's latest project, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, premieres on Peacock on October 13th.

While speaking with ComicBook.com about his thoughts on the TV show, Carpenter praised, "Yes, I love it. Oh, it's fabulous." The filmmaker also hadn't heard the updates about the series' renewal, as he replied at the mention of Season 2, "Time out, time out. How do you know there's a Season 2?" In regards to the news, he echoed, "Fabulous."

The filmmaker isn't at all concerned about how Season 2 will likely deviate from the source material, as he expressed, "I love it. The story is great. Forget the game. The actors in the [show], just sensational. That was so well done."

Given that Carpenter directed an episode of Suburban Screams and his love of The Last of Us, some fans might wonder if he could take part in actually bringing an episode of Season 2 to life once the actors' strike is resolved. Fans shouldn't count on it, as Carpenter clarified, "No, I want to watch it. I don't want to work."

Luckily, fans can still see his return to horror directing with an episode of John Carpenter's Suburban Screams.

The new series is described, "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers."

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams premieres on Peacock on October 13th. Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Last of Us on HBO.

