The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Details Leak

Details of the new multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe have seemingly surfaced online. Naughty Dog is one of the most accomplished developers out there with its wide array of prestigious single player games such as Uncharted and The Last of Us. Those games have made them PlayStation's most valuable studio out there and allowed them the ability to utilize massive budgets and lengthy developments. They're one of the only teams that really rivals Rockstar Games. Despite being known for single-player games, the team has been working on a new multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe for a while. The game was meant to be a part of The Last of Us Part 2 as a continuation of the first game's Factions multiplayer mode, but when things got ambitious, it was decided it would become its own project.

However, after several years of development, we have only seen concept art and heard vague murmurs of what the game could look like. Rumors of the game being put on "ice" have been mentioned by reputable sources this year and Naughty Dog let go of some of its staff, including people who seemed to be working on the online game. While it seems like there's a chance it could still see the light of day, the project certainly appears to be troubled. With that said, some new details have trickled out via Naughty Dog employee Ian Blake's LinkedIn page (via GamingBolt). He noted that he had experiencing designing and optimizing environments for up to 40 people. This certainly suggests the game would be significantly bigger than the first game's multiplayer, which was more equivalent to a Call of Duty lobby in terms of player count.

We'd likely see much, much bigger maps and play spaces, if not something more akin to an open-world or a battle royale-sized map. This could also be for some kind of hub world, such as a city where you manage supplies, quests, or other things. Hopefully, one day this game will see the light of day, but it really continues to be a total mystery until Naughty Dog or PlayStation chooses to offer some clarity.