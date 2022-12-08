The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals New Poster

Prior to its premiere next month, HBO has today revealed a new poster from its forthcoming television adaptation of The Last of Us. Within the past few weeks, HBO has slowly been building more anticipation toward the arrival of the highly-anticipated series. Not only were a number of different character posters unveiled last week, but HBO also debuted a new trailer for The Last of Us this past weekend. And while it seemed like this trailer might've resulted in our last glimpse at the show for quite some time, HBO has today given fans something new to latch onto.

Shown off on social media, HBO today gave fans another look at The Last of Us through an official new poster. The poster itself prominently features the two main protagonists of the series, Joel and Ellie, who are portrayed by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey respectively. It also features the tagline of the show at the bottom of the poster which reads, "When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light."

You can check out the full poster for yourself in the tweet below:

When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light.#TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/1NUP3FPA2i — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) December 8, 2022

At this point in time, it remains to be seen how much HBO continues to give fans new glimpses of The Last of Us prior to its debut. Given how many promotional pieces for the show have been released lately, it seems quite likely that HBO will continue to heavily advertise the series over the course of the coming month. Whether or not this means we'll continue to see any new trailers soon series isn't yet known, but it seems clear that HBO is trying to make The Last of Us its next big hit.

The Last of Us is set to arrive next month across HBO and HBO Max on January 15th. The show's first season is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.

