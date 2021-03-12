The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Clearly Still in Development

✖

All the way back in 2019, Naughty Dog confirmed that it would not be shipping The Last of Us Part II with a multiplayer mode, despite many fans naturally expecting it. At the time, Naughty Dog said that its vision for this game mode "grew beyond" what it originally planned for it to be, and as such, it wouldn't be released within The Last of Us Part II. After a long period of silence with this project, though, some new job listings have essentially confirmed that the studio is still very much working on the game.

Of the new roles at Naughty Dog that have recently been made available, one of the positions is for an Economy Designer at the studio. The job specifically is looking for someone to work on a multiplayer title, however, which is what makes it so intriguing. "We’re looking for a passionate multiplayer economy designer who can help us create avenues for self-expression for our players, ensure robust longevity to our games, and give our players great rewards to strive for," says Naughty Dog's official description of the role. No mention of what game or franchise this multiplayer project belongs to was given in the description, unfortunately.

While it goes without saying in some sense, the fact that Naughty Dog is still very much looking to beef up its multiplayer team should ease any concerns you may have had about its Factions-associated game being scrapped. Even though no one at Naughty Dog has really talked about this game in quite some time, other than perhaps a slight tease from co-president Neil Druckmann, it doesn't look as though work on the title has ever stopped.

That being said, it will be very interesting to see what this multiplayer game turns out to be. Will it still be related to The Last of Us? Or will it be part of a completely different franchise? And how exactly is it going to release? For now, we have far more questions than we do answers, but hopefully, 2021 will finally give us news on this highly-secretive project.

So what do you think about this situation? Would you still be interested in playing a multiplayer game that is based on The Last of Us? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.