The Last of Us Part 2 Developer Addresses Multiplayer Controversy, Teases Future Online Experience

Today, Naughty Dog confirmed that The Last of Us Part II on PS4 won’t have any multiplayer mode at all. And, as you would expect, this news divided PlayStation gamers, with many upset that Naughty Dog was cutting the feature many enjoyed in the first game. Speaking of the first game, there’s no doubting its main attraction — the reason it sold a massive 17 million copies — is itss single-player campaign, which was lauded as one of the best stories in video games, ever. That said, while it’s multiplayer didn’t light the world on fire, it sure did have its fans. Quite a few, in fact. And if you don’t remember, well, they were a dedicated and passionate bunch. So passionate that Naughty Dog noticed their reaction today about the news of no multiplayer.

A lot of stink was made about no multiplayer, and so, moments ago, Naughty Dog released a message to fans addressing the controversy. Naughty Dog begins the message by explaining that this is the most ambitious game it’s ever made, a sentiment it has echoed in the past. However, the intention was to include Factions, but their ambition for this mode grew to the point that it couldn’t swing both, so it made the tough decision to focus on the single-player campaign. However, it then teased that it’s still working on something for fans of Factions, and while it won’t come to fruition in time for The Last of Us Part II, it will eventually.

An update regarding multiplayer: pic.twitter.com/CUd98LgJGC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 27, 2019

Of course, it remains to be seen whether upset fans will accept this. They probably won’t, but at least Naughty Dog provided further context for why it 180-ed on multiplayer for the game.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4, and barring any delay, it will release worldwide on February 21, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”