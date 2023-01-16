HBO's The Last of Us Drops Fun Part II Easter Egg

HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us has a very smart Easter egg that ties in with The Last of Us Part II. If somehow you're reading this after having watched the pilot The Last of Us and don't know that it's an adaptation of a game, well, now you know. The series began in 2013 on PlayStation 3 before a sequel was released for PlayStation 4 in 2020. The first season will cover the events of the entire first game, but that hasn't stopped the creators of the show from putting in Easter eggs that tie into the second game in various capacities.

In the first episode of The Last of Us, Sarah goes over to her neighbor's house and borrows a movie to watch with her dad, Joel, for his birthday. When he gets home from work, she surprises with the movie: Curtis and Viper 2. Joel is ecstatic about it and immediately asks Sarah to put it in and although it's clearly not her cup of tea, he loves it and that's all that matters to her. It's not a real movie, but it also isn't made specifically for this show. Curtis and Viper 2 was previously mentioned in The Last of Us Part II. During Ellie and Dina's patrol at the start of the game, Ellie mentions that she was planning on watching Curtis and Viper 2 with Joel, noting it's a cheesy 80s action movie that he's really into. She tells Dina that it's part of a series about two rogue commandoes that fight bad guys, specifically Russian spies in the second movie. You can view the clip from The Last of Us Part II below.

