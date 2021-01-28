The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 Patch Potentially Coming Soon

✖

Since the release of the PlayStation 5 in late 2020, one of the most talked-about games that many fans have wanted to see receive an optimization patch for the platform is The Last of Us Part II. Even though Naughty Dog’s latest release already looks excellent no matter where you might play it, many have hoped that the studio would be able to make the game that much better on the next-gen PlayStation via a new update. Fortunately, it sounds like this exact situation could be planning out in the future.

According to a new leak from ResetEra user Navtra, a PS5 patch for The Last of Us Part II could be coming. Navtra said that the next-gen upgrade was “in the works at some point” at Naughty Dog, but they aren’t certain if this is still the case. That being said, they did acknowledge that they’d be “surprised” if it didn't come to fruition sooner or later.

Obviously, none of this is a guarantee that Naughty Dog is looking to release a PS5 patch for The Last of Us Part II, but given Navtra’s positive track record when it comes to PlayStation leaks, this could prove to be legitimate. Even if Navtra does have a solid past history of leaking things related to Sony, though, take all of this with a grain of salt for the moment.

That being said, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see Naughty Dog release a PS5 patch for The Last of Us Part II given how popular the game has been. Not to mention, considering the fact that it released so late in the PlayStation 4's life cycle, if Sony and Naughty Dog wanted to extend the conversation around the game a bit longer, making it even better on PS5 would be a great way to achieve this.

Of course, if we do hear anything in the near future about a new patch for The Last of Us Part II, we'll keep you informed. Until that time, you can keep following all of our coverage on the game right here.

