Watch: The Last of Us Part 2 Trailer Recreated Using LEGO

The fine folks at Pavesome Films have recreated the original release date trailer for The Last of Us Part II using LEGO bricks, and it is truly a sight to behold. Pavesome Films somewhat irregularly recreates trailers and other pieces of media using LEGO, largely focusing on movies. While it certainly doesn't hold up to the graphical fidelity of the actual game, it is wild to see just how well the LEGO trailer matches the original.

It would seem that the developers at Naughty Dog agree, as well. Both narrative lead Halley Gross and director Neil Druckmann, for example, shared the LEGO recreation on their individual Twitter accounts with high praise. You can check out what both had to say below:

Um someone remade our whole trailer out of legos and I’m ON THE FLOOR: The Last of Us Part II - Lego Story Trailer https://t.co/OjUA7YzgUa — Halley Gross (@Grosstastic) June 9, 2020

As with all The Last of Us Part II content, however, be wary of spoilers given the major leaks. Even so, it would appear that Druckmann himself isn't overly concerned. "There's so many false things out there," Druckmann recently said. "We don't want to go out there and correct anything because that would be spoiling the game in a way - by saying what it isn't, we're kind of saying what it is."

The Last of Us Part II is set to release for PlayStation 4 on June 19th. The Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will release the same day. This comes after the game was previously delayed indefinitely, which turned out to be "a couple of weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Naughty Dog title right here.

