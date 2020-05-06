The Last of Us Part 2 Reveals New Trailer

Today, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed a brand-new trailer for The Last of Us Part II, the former's June-bound PS4 exclusive and its first proper release since Uncharted 4: A Thief's End shipped in 2015. Not only is the new trailer the game's first trailer since massive story spoilers leaked online alongside hours of gameplay footage last month, but this is actually our first significant look at the game in seven months.

The new trailer explicitly focuses on the story of The Last of Us Part II, and prominently features both Ellie and Joel as Ellie goes on what looks to be an extremely bloody rampage in the wake of what Naughty Dog and PlayStation refer to as "a vicious and violent event." Of course, the new trailer arguably doesn't feature any real spoilers, but the aforementioned spoilers are all anyone can still talk about, even in the face of the game's first trailer since September. In other words, if you don't want the game spoiled for you, be sure to navigate Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, and the like more carefully than ever.

With launch just over a month away, we're excited to share another glimpse into The Last of Us Part II with our new story trailer. Watch the full trailer here: https://t.co/Ioeemcf4ps pic.twitter.com/xTUipJstej — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 6, 2020

The Last of Us Part II is poised to release worldwide on June 19th via the PS4 and the PS4 only. Details on all of your pre-order options can be found here. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a PS5 port, but one is expected to be in development. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story pitch from Naughty Dog itself:

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming," reads an official blurb about the game. "Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the highly-anticipated PlayStation exclusive, be sure to check out all of our latest and all of our past coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this latest trailer of the game?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.