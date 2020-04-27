The Last of Us Part II Pre-Order Guide: New Release Date, Collector's Editions, and More

The coronavirus pandemic was the latest roadblock keeping Naughty Dog's long-awaited The Last of Us Part II out of the hands of eager fans. However, it seems as though the final delay has been sorted with the news that a new (and hopefully last) release date is slated for June 19th. That having been said, you're safe to commence pre-ordering, and we have all of the details about the special editions, pre-order bonuses, and more below.

First off, if you were notified via email that your digital pre-order for The Last of Us Part II was cancelled you'll need to get it re-established. You should also go out of your way to avoid spoilers, which have been floating around in a major way over the last few days.

The standard edition of The Last of Us Part II is available to pre-order on Amazon and via Best Buy for $59.99 (includes a PSN Ellie tattoo avatar pre-order bonus). The next step up is the Special Edition, which includes the full game (2-discs!), a 48 page mini art book, Steelbook, a set of 6 avatars, and a PS4 dynamic theme. The Special Edition is priced at $79.99 with ammo capacity upgrade and crafting training manual pre-order bonuses. Listings are available via the following retailers:

The Collector's Edition includes a 12-inch Ellie statue, Steelbook, 48 page mini art book, Ellie's Bracelet, 6 pins, 5 stickers, Avatar set, digital soundtrack, digital artbook, dynamic theme, and a lithograph art print and thank you letter. The Collector's Edition is priced at $169.99. Pre-order bonuses are the same as the Special Edition. Listings can be found via the following retailers, though finding it in stock has proven difficult:

Finally, we have the Ellie Edition which comes with everything in the Collector's Edition plus Ellie's backpack, an embroidered patch, and a 7-inch vinyl record featuring music from the soundtrack. The Ellie Edition is is priced at $229.99. Again, pre-order bonuses are the same as the Special and Collector's Editions. Listings are available via the following retailers. Again, finding it in stock has proven very difficult:

