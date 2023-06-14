The Last of Us Part II Now Has a Monstrous Clicker Statue

Today marks 10 years since Naughty Dog first released The Last of Us on PlayStation 3 to critical and commercial acclaim. In the decade since, players have been treated to a sequel that also made a major impact, picking up several Game of the Year awards in the process. There's also been a hit TV show on HBO that adapts the first game, with plans in motion to continue the story over the course of at least one more season. As part of the celebration of the beginning of all of this, Dark Horse has partnered with Naughty Dog to release a new The Last of Us Part II statue featuring the Clicker.

The Clicker is, of course, the most prominent monster players face as they work their way through both of The Last of Us games. They have been infected by the Cordyceps brain infection, which turned them into aggressive mutations that attack any living creature on sight. Especially after seeing them in the HBO adaptation, they have become one of the most recognized monsters in modern video games.

Celebrate 10 years of The Last of Us with the new, limited edition Clicker Statue! *Get 10% off your pre-order, one day only, June 14!*



The statue from Dark Horse captures that horror very effectively. It is 12 inches tall and comes on a 10-inch base. Longtime TLOU fans will note that Dark Horse already has statues of Joel, Abby, and Ellie. All four statues are the same size, making it easy to compose your own scenes with them on your shelf. The Clicker statue is limited to pre-orders placed before August 2, so you'll need to get in soon if you want to buy one. It will run you $199.99, but if you order today (June 14), you'll get 10% off your pre-order price to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us.

As for Naughty Dog, the developer hasn't made any other announcements as part of the 10-year anniversary. They have been releasing messages from the devs all day, including one from Neil Druckman, which is a nice touch even if they don't currently have anything to announce. Many were likely hoping for some news about the upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game, but with that not showing up at last month's PlayStation Showcase, it seems like it's still far enough out that we won't be hearing anything about it this summer.