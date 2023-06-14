The Last of Us Director Neil Druckmann Celebrates the Game's 10th Anniversary

Neil Druckmann, the director of The Last of Us and its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, has released a new statement celebrating the franchise's 10th anniversary. On this date back in 2013, the original The Last of Us launched on PlayStation 3. Since that time, the game has been remastered for PS4, remade for PS5, and even adapted for television via HBO's The Last of Us. Now, Druckmann says that there is still more to be seen within the world of The Last of Us, but hasn't specified in what manner.

Shared on social media today, Druckmann thanked fans for their support of The Last of Us over the span of the past decade. Druckmann acknowledged that the journey with the series has been hard at times, but also expressed gratitude for where Naughty Dog is at now.

"Happy ten year anniversary, The Last of Us! This road has had its ups and downs... but looking back... I can't deny that view!" Druckmann said on social media. "Thanks for all the love you've shown this world and its characters that mean so much to us! More [The Last of Us] coming your way... until then, endure & survive!"

Speaking more to the new The Last of Us content that Druckmann alluded to, it's already known that Season 2 of the HBO TV series is in the works. However, production on the show has reached a standstill in the wake of the ongoing writers' strike. Outside of this, Naughty Dog is also still working on a multiplayer spin-off within the world of The Last of Us. When the studio updated fans on the game roughly one month back, though, it shared that it would need "more time" until showing the project off in a greater manner.

Perhaps the thing that fans want to see the most though is The Last of Us Part III, which is reportedly Naughty Dog's next single-player title. Druckmann and those at Naughty Dog have been quite dodgy about what they might be working on, though, and haven't confirmed that a third installment is in the works just yet. Perhaps before 2023 is over, though, we might learn more on this front.