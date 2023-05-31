The Last of Us Season 3 Isn't a Guarantee, Says HBO

The Last of Us isn't guaranteed to receive a third season, according to HBO. The Last of Us is one of the biggest television successes this year and that's largely in part due to how rock solid the video game it pulls from is. The game was released in 2013 to critical acclaim and has enjoyed a lot of praise in the years since. The show faithfully adapted the first game while making a handful of changes that didn't dramatically interfere with what people love about the game. With that said, the second game is a lot more dense and it has been suggested that to properly adapt it, they'd need to split it into two different seasons.

With that said, The Last of Us has been greenlit for a second season, though its progress has been halted amidst the writers' strike. A third season, however, is not guaranteed, according to HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi. As of right now, Orsi noted to Deadline that showrunner Craig Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann are still figuring out where to end the series and that they have an idea for what a third season would look like, but are taking it one season at a time.

"I think Craig and Neil are still figuring out where they're going to come to an end," says Orsi. "We have loosely heard that there will be a Season 3 idea for the series, but at this point, we're taking it one season at a time. There's no guarantee at this point that we'll have a Season 3 but I know that they both have a vision for Season 3. Whether that lends itself to doing more [seasons], I don't know yet."

Of course, unless there's a massive drop-off in viewers in the second season, it seems pretty likely a third season would happen. It is worth noting that the second game is very divisive among fans and made decisions that caused some fans to never even finish the game. With that said, only time will tell if the show handles its big swings in a way that is easier for some fans to stomach.

