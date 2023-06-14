Pedro Pascal Reveals Why He Hasn't Seen The Last of Us Finale

Pedro Pascal has explained the painful reason why he hasn't watched the final episode of The Last of Us. Earlier this year, The Last of Us absolutely dominated the zeitgeist. The HBO show was a massive hit and is widely regarded as one of the best and most faithful video game-to-screen adaptations out there. It garnered millions of viewers and was such an immediate hit, HBO quickly greenlit a second season. The show gained a lot of momentum leading up to its incredibly violent and dark finale, something fans of the game were very familiar with and were curious to see adapted in live action. However, one key person hasn't seen it!

As part of an interview with actor Steven Yeun for Variety, Pascal confessed he hasn't watched the finale for The Last of Us after Yeun gave high praise for it. The Last of Us lead actor told Yeun that it was a very personal experience and although he had watched every other episode leading up to the finale, his attachment to the show was too personal and he had a hard time letting go.

"I saw it all up until then," said Pascal. "I haven't done anything for that amount of time before, and so my attachment to the experience is strange. As a guy who's pushing 50, to feel this very innocent, semi-angry, emotional attachment to an experience that's over … It continues, but there will never be another meeting Bella for the first time, working with Craig, with the entire crew, with my friend Coco, who did my hair, and the whole family experience of it. I think it was like falling in love, and at the point where you're like, "I don't fall in love." You know? Because it hurts too much."

With that said, Pascal is expected to return for the second season of The Last of Us. However, as Pascal noted, there are a lot of "firsts" that will never happen again. Only time will tell how much screentime Pedro Pascal will get in the second season of the show, but he is currently expected to be back on HBO in 2025 provided the writers' strike doesn't delay things much further.

