The Last of Us Multiplayer Spin-Off Gets Update from Naughty Dog

The multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us has gotten an update from Naughty Dog after the game was absent from the PlayStation Showcase. Naughty Dog is one of the most beloved studios out there, but they've slowed down their output in recent years as the bar of quality continues to be raised with each entry. While many are eagerly awaiting The Last of Us 3, we're going to be getting at least one other game before that. Naughty Dog has been working on a multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us since at least 2020 after a multiplayer mode was cut from The Last of Us Part II and spun out into its own game.

Updates on the project have been scarce, but it was expected we'd hear something about it this year. While there's still plenty of time for that to happen, many were shocked it didn't show up at the PlayStation Showcase. Naughty Dog has now broken its silence on this matter to address the no show. Naughty Dog noted that as development has continued, it has realized the team needs more time before it's ready to show and release the game. This does suggest that there was a plan to reveal the game at the PlayStation Showcase, but it has opted to spend more time working on it. It's unclear if this means we'll just have to wait a few months or much longer to actually see it.

The Last of Us Day is likely the next place to expect it, which will happen in September. Whether or not it actually materializes there remains to be seen, but given the statement, it's unlikely it will show up at any other summer events. Either way, it's good to hear Naughty Dog is focused on delivering a polished experience and hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to play it ourselves.

