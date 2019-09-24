The Last of Us Part II Reveals First Look at Joel

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog revealed a brand-new trailer for The Last of Us Part II, and also revealed when the PS4 exclusive will release. That said, in the former, the pair also revealed our first proper look at Joel, who Naughty Dog has been quiet about, leaving out the major character from previous trailers beyond the reveal, where we saw a tease of him and heard his voice, but never saw his face. Anyway, again, today that changed with the newest look at the highly-anticipated sequel.

We see Joel towards the end of the trailer as he comes up behind Ellie to put his hand over her mouth. The camera turns around after a pause to linger on Joel who’s then featured prominently saying that he won’t let Ellie take on her battle by herself.

As you may know, in the first game, players actually played as Joel, and it was Ellie who was your AI-controlled side-kick. But for the sequel, players will be playing as Ellie. And up until this point, it was unclear what type of role Joel would play in the sequel, and while it’s still a bit ambiguous, it’s obvious he will have a part to play in the game.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, but you’d assume it’s in the pipeline with the PS5 expected to hit in holiday 2020. As you may remember, the first game launched on PS3, right before the PS4 released. It was quickly ported to PS4, where it sold quite well.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming PS4 exclusive, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Further, be sure to check back in throughout the week as more details and tidbits about the game role in through further dissection and media previews.