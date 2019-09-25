The Last of Us Part II Looks Like a PS5 Game in New Screenshots

Yesterday, during a new State of Play video presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog revealed the PS4 release date of The Last of Us Part II: February 21, 2020. Further, it released a new trailer of the PlayStation game, which in turn revealed our first-look at Joel, or at least our first proper look of the protagonist from the first game. And now the pair have revealed a new batch of screenshots, which despite being captured on a PS4, look like they were taken on a PS5 using next-gen tech. Seriously, looking at screenshots of The Last of Us Part II alongside screenshots of some other big budget AAA games, you’d think the former is a generation ahead. And that’s not very surprising. After all, not only are Naughty Dog unrivaled in animation work, but they consistently pump out some of the best looking games. I mean, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End came out back in 2016, but it still looks better than almost every AAA 2019 game.

Anyway, it’s worth noting the following screenshots were captured from a PS4 Pro, not a base PS4. In other words, the game may not look quite this good on a normal PS4. That said, below, you can check out each and every new screenshot, which feature looks at Joel, Ellie, secondary characters, different environments, combat, zombies, horses, and more.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PS5 port, however, you’d assume such a port is in the pipeline. After all, the first game released towards the end of the PS3 generation, and then was quickly ported to PS4, where it sold very well.

For more news, media, and information on highly-anticipated PS4 sequel, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Further, don't forget to cop a Collector's Edition before they are gone.