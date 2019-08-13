The Last of Us Part II Release Date Leak Is Almost Certainly Fake

According to a new rumor, The Last of Us Part II from Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment will not hit PS4 this year, but rather will arrive on the PlayStation system next year. More specifically, the new rumor claims the highly-anticipated sequel will arrive on May 20, 2020. That said, not only does the rumor come from 4chan, which makes its credibility shoddy at best, but there’s issues with the date itself. As you may know, AAA games almost always, with few exceptions, either release on Friday or Tuesday, especially big Sony-published titles. And so the problem with this rumor is that May 20, 2020 is a Wednesday. Not only do big games rarely ever ship on a Wednesday, but it hasn’t been a date Sony has ever used.

For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and Detroit Become Human — Sony’s three big 2018 games — all shipped on a Friday. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog’s last two games, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us, shipped on Tuesday and Friday, respectively. As you can see, like other big publishers, Sony doesn’t ship games on Wednesday. Why would that change for arguably its biggest release this generation? Anything is possible, but given all of this information and the fact the source is 4chan means it’s best not even taking this with a grain of salt, but tossing it in the trash bin for now.

That all said, this date may actually be quite close to when the game is actually releasing. A previous report from a reliable source claimed that the game would release sometime in early 2020, likely in February. Meanwhile, the voice actress of Ellie, Ashley Johnson, seemingly let slip the game would hit sometime in February, which lines up with the aforementioned report. However, Johnson later claimed this wasn’t an actual slip, but a joke. Of course, this could have been a quick PR band-aid though. Whatever the case, it looks like The Last of Us Part II is releasing in 2020, the question is: when?

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4 and possibly the PS5, though the latter hasn’t been confirmed yet. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a release date or even a release window.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming sequel, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.