The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Remains "Unbothered" Over Trolls Ahead of Season 2

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is not letting themselves get too bothered by trolls. The Last of Us is one of the biggest entertainment properties of the last decade. The video game debuted on PS3 in 2013 and was showered in critical acclaim, but it continued to succeed on the PS4 and PS5 thanks to re-releases and the prestigious sequel, The Last of Us Part II. The success of the game spawned a TV show on HBO which was also met with tons of praise with many claiming it's one of the best video game adaptations to date. The Last of Us would set records for HBO, gain all kinds of awards, and more, making it one of the big prestige shows that's currently ongoing. A second season is confirmed to begin shooting next year and it will adapt the second game which is very controversial for a number of story decisions.

Bella Ramsey will return as Ellie for season 2, despite being the subject of some harassment during the production of the first season. Ramsey was targeted for not having an exact resemblance to Ellie from the games and therefore received a lot of toxic comments about her appearance. Fans are very aware of how controversial the story of the second game is and are more than aware that it will likely open the door to even more toxicity when it's adapted for TV. Bella Ramsey, however, is unbothered by the trolls and is willing to trust in the creatives of the show. The actor spoke about the situation in a new interview with Independent.

"Whatever decision is made by the creators, there's gonna be opinions," they say. "It's quite nice to just have that level of distance from it now."

As of right now, we have no idea how the second season will be structured. It's a very non-linear story that is changing perspectives, jumping through points in time, and is told over a long stretch of time. It makes it slightly difficult to adapt in a straight forward way for television, but we'll have to wait until 2025 to learn more.