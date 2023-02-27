The Last of Us Fans Heartbroken by Ellie and Riley Episode

The seventh episode of The Last of Us just finished airing on HBO, and it's safe to say this one broke a lot of hearts. While previous episodes had hinted that Ellie is gay, episode 7 showcased Ellie's romantic relationship with Riley, covering the story from the PlayStation game's Left Behind DLC. Fans have taken to social media to share their feelings on the episode, and many are finding themselves once again heartbroken by the series, as they're left to process some very tragic events.

In the flashback episode, we see how a perfect date between Riley and Ellie ends in tragedy, as the two find themselves bitten by an infected. The two decide that they will die together, but Ellie cannot share the same fate as Riley. It's a moment that crushed a lot of fans while playing Left Behind, and it seems that the HBO series has once again done a commendable job bringing these moments to a new audience. With just two episodes left to go of the first season, it will be interesting to see if that trend continues!

