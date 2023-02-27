The Last of Us Fans Heartbroken by Ellie and Riley Episode
The seventh episode of The Last of Us just finished airing on HBO, and it's safe to say this one broke a lot of hearts. While previous episodes had hinted that Ellie is gay, episode 7 showcased Ellie's romantic relationship with Riley, covering the story from the PlayStation game's Left Behind DLC. Fans have taken to social media to share their feelings on the episode, and many are finding themselves once again heartbroken by the series, as they're left to process some very tragic events.
In the flashback episode, we see how a perfect date between Riley and Ellie ends in tragedy, as the two find themselves bitten by an infected. The two decide that they will die together, but Ellie cannot share the same fate as Riley. It's a moment that crushed a lot of fans while playing Left Behind, and it seems that the HBO series has once again done a commendable job bringing these moments to a new audience. With just two episodes left to go of the first season, it will be interesting to see if that trend continues!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about episode 7 of The Last of Us!
It was beautiful while it lasted.
prevnext
gonna think about ellie’s smile after kissing riley for the rest of my life— frankie (@pchelkaoksana) February 27, 2023
No one in this show gets to be happy.
prevnext
Ellie and Riley got to be happy for a bit more than a minute before everything went down I HATE IT HERE— le🪐n (@lushachilles) February 27, 2023
Some are calling it the best episode yet.
prevnext
Okay the Left Behind episode of #TheLastOfUs HBO has to be the best episode of the series for me so far. the story of Ellie and Riley was so heartbreaking in the game and it was portrayed perfectly in the live action— 😸CatDuckChu / Tarem🧛Vampire Vtuber (@CatDuckChu) February 27, 2023
Viewers are thankful it didn't go to that point.
prevnext
Thank god they didnt show ellie killing riley cause i would be in international news for not good reasons— alba (@korydjarin) February 27, 2023
Could the show stop making us cry?
prevnext
RILEY AND ELLIE pic.twitter.com/gGQPRuljZk— ☆Anna☆ (@Spirit_Absinthe) February 27, 2023
The DLC fit well into the season.
prevnext
they definitely did a fantastic job placing the dlc into the main plot of the show. the idea of ellie not being able to save riley but doing anything she can to save joel??? the foreshadowing that does for the season finale is insane— kels • joel miller lovebot (@langindustry) February 27, 2023
"Beautiful and fun and emotional."
prevnext
seeing riley and ellie’s relationship was so beautiful and fun and emotional— morgan (@umm_skrrt) February 27, 2023
The whole thing was very well done.
prev
I loved Riley and Ellie sm in this episode— Kayla Gonzalez (@KaylaGonz8) February 27, 2023