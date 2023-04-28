The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey Reveals What They're Excited for in Season 2

The Last of Us season 2 is on the way and Bella Ramsey has shared what they're excited to see. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved video games of all-time, but its sequel is highly controversial. While it still has great reviews, it has some divisive choices in the story that some fans did not respond well to. Nevertheless, they're going to have to relive all of that when the second season comes around as it's expected to stay relatively faithful to the second game. There are likely some plot points that are absolute guarantees for season 2, but of course, maybe the showrunners do opt to shake things up and catch fans off-guard.

Nevertheless, Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie in the show) has shared in an interview with L'Officiel what they're most excited to see in the second season. Ramsey noted that they're open to anything and excited to see just how the second game gets adapted into a TV show, but is most looking forward to doing some more fight sequences. Ellie is the protagonist of the second game and is therefore taking on more foes. The second game just generally also has more action as the story centers around violence and actively targeting people to kill as opposed to protecting someone.

"I'm very open to anything," said Ramsey. "I'm looking forward to seeing how Craig and Neil adapt the story of the second game into another season. What I'm actually looking forward to is fighting more, but that's just for me, not really for Ellie."

As of right now, we have no idea what to expect from season 2 of The Last of Us. The second game is quite dense and told in a very non-linear way. There are all kinds of pieces of information withheld from the player and then revealed later on through flashbacks, making for a story that may be difficult to tell in just a handful of television episodes.

What do you want to think of The Last of Us season 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.