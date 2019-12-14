The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Behind-the-Scenes Images Revealed by Nintendo

Since Nintendo revealed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at E3 2018, we haven’t seen much or heard much about the Nintendo Switch game. In fact, the only recent thing we’ve heard about the highly-anticipated sequel is that it’s — reportedly — aiming to release in 2020, though there’s doubt over whether Nintendo will be able to hit this window. In other words, it could slip to 2021. That said, Nintendo has gone ahead and shared new behind-the-scenes images of the game, pulled from the aforementioned E3 reveal trailer.

The images specifically come way of one of Nintendo’s recruitment sites, and show the different steps in how the trailer was created, from concept art to motion capture and animation. Unfortunately, the images don’t reveal anything new, but it’s interesting to see how concept art evolves into the final product, and how different the latter can look from the former as it goes through different steps and iteration.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when we will hear or see more about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, so savor these images, because they are probably all you’re getting from the game for at least a few months. It’s possible the game could rear its head at any random Nintendo Direct, but it’s more likely Nintendo is saving the next trailer of the game for E3.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is currently cooking in development for Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, there’s no word of a concrete release date, but hopefully we’ll hear about that at E3 this June. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to take a quicker gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see more Breath of the Wild or would you rather see Nintendo take the series elsewhere?

Thanks, Video Games Chronicles.