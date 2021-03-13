The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Glitch Lets You Play in First-Person

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has (somehow) already been out for four years but players are still discovering all-new features in the game on a weekly basis. And while one of the latest finds associated with the title might not be labeled as a "feature" that Nintendo meant to include, it can drastically change how you can experience the game as a whole.

Discovered by a handful of players recently, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can now be played from the first-person perspective. While not intentional on Nintendo's part, this exploit can be put into action with a few quick steps. First, you need to get out the camera and then proceed to switch to the menu and begin holding items. After you do this, you quickly close the menu and then immediately reopen it and put the items you were holding back. When you then return to the game and exit the menu screen, you should be able to walk and look about from a first-person viewpoint. While it's likely impossible to actually beat the game from this perspective, it's at least cool to be able to walk about the gorgeous world and take in the scenery in a new manner.

What's pretty cool about this glitch's inclusion is that it's likely something that Nintendo will never look to fix, either. As mentioned before, since Breath of the Wild first released all the way back in 2017, Nintendo has since moved on from patching the game on a regular basis. As such, unless the developers make a one-off update to rectify this glitch, it's surely something that will never be removed.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to be a game that is full of all kinds of secrets and this surely won't be the last major find from the game's community. At this rate, fans will surely continue to discover even more hidden things within the game as we approach the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in the future.

